Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,232 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,611,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

