Parisi Gray Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 4,971,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.