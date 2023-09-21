Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 4,060 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.88. 2,932,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.