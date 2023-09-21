Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 152,202 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,699,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.93% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $441,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,748. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.