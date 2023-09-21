Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.57. 1,002,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,643. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.81 and its 200-day moving average is $193.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

