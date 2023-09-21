Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 2,043 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 623,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $32.94. 42,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.