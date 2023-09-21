Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of TAN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 232,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,698. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

