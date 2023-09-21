Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

