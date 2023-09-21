Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 155,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

