Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,211,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.18. 77,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,200. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

