Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 951 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 561,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

