Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAG. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.53. 206,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,405. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

