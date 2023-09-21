Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,048. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $16.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

