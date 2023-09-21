Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $314.28. 763,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,162. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.68 and its 200 day moving average is $297.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

