Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $89.00 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $89.00 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35147312 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,290,336.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

