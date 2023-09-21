Rally Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $397,176.87 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $31.66 million and $397,176.87 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rally Token Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,132,925,636 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

