Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a negative net margin of 338.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Red Cat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Further Reading

