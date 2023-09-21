Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 338.58% and a negative return on equity of 45.86%.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Cat by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 73,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the first quarter worth $120,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.