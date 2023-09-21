Renishaw plc (RSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 59.40 ($0.74) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RSW opened at GBX 3,666 ($45.41) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,727.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,827.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,288.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,238 ($40.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,296 ($53.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

