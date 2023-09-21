Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Update

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 19,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 613,897 shares of company stock worth $6,897,304. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

