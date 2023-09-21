Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $136.61 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $136.61 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00024671 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00145658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003736 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.47628754 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

