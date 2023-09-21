Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Secret has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $1,941.17 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00146583 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003728 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00199491 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,109.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.