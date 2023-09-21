Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,517 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 25.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.72. 3,557,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
