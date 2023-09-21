Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,249. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

