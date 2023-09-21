Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Snap-on comprises 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Snap-on worth $131,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 134,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,288. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,698 shares of company stock worth $13,556,417. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

