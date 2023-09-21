SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,589. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.