SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $457.27. 626,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,730. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.64 and its 200 day moving average is $465.32.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

