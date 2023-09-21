STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 154,814 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,133,730.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,264,427 shares in the company, valued at $367,056,597.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $183,596.10.

On Thursday, September 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 60,874 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28.

STAA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.39. 638,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

