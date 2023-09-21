Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.50 EPS.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.