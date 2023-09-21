Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.50 EPS.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ STLD opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on STLD
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
See Also
