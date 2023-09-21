StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 2,776,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,577. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

