StockNews.com Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Buy

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 314,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,497. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

