Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.49 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $67.47 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,585.03 or 0.05964368 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00027088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,462,087 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

