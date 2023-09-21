SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Holdings Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,007 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In related news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

STKL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 61,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

