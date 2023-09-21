Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.94

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.94 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 78.68 ($0.97). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 585,087 shares trading hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.13 million, a P/E ratio of 570.57, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvania Platinum

About Sylvania Platinum

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Adrian J. Reynolds acquired 20,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,819.15). Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

