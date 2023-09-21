Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Separately, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 11,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,254. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

Insider Activity

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.76 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $150,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $763,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,400 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TFIN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.