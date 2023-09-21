Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 552,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 11.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,937,000 after buying an additional 429,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MAS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,751. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.