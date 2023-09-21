Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 723,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 657,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 515,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 83,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $895.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

