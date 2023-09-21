Tectonic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,014. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

