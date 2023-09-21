Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,462. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average is $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.