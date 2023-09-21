Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.01. 83,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,108. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.