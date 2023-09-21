Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $160.95. 2,164,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,195. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

