The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 3.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.73. 1,140,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,173,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

