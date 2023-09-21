The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $871.13

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 871.13 ($10.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,023.50 ($12.68). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,016.50 ($12.59), with a volume of 1,235,465 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.14) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.91) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.03) to GBX 850 ($10.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 860.83 ($10.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The company has a market capitalization of £10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,075.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 961.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 872.19.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

