The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 2,999 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,592. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.13, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.