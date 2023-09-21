The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lowered by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 167,472 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 3,181,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

