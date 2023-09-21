Thomas J. Leonard Sells 27,558 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $196,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 966,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 429,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,446. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $913.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $291.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

