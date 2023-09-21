Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,852 shares of company stock worth $9,335,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

