TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOM. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 13,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.