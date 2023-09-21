Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.74. 671,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.