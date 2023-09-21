Trinity Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 1,112,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,102. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

